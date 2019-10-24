A trial continued for a third day Wednesday in state district court for a man charged with three counts of first-degree rape and two counts of carjacking.
Eric Dwayne Lafleur, 42, is also charged with simple robbery, simple burglary and sexual battery.
Lafleur's charges stem from incidents prosecutors called a "crime spree" and that spanned several days in 2016, multiple locations, and involved alleged attacks on five victims ranging in age from 17 to 60. None of the women knew each other.
After jurors had the opportunity to look at all of the evidence available to them in the case, the jury heard 911 calls regarding several women who say they were raped by Lafleur.
In the first call, a woman called to report that a woman came to her home and said she had been kidnapped and raped.
Another 911 call was played and a female could be heard crying and saying, "I'm 17 and I've been raped."
In a 911 call from Sept. 7, 2016, a woman said she had been attacked and her car had been stolen. The caller said, "He said his name was Eric, he had tattoos all over, and he was very strong. I was just giving him a ride and he tried to rape me and took my car."
A 911 call was played that took place on Sept. 9, 2016, and the caller said, "Someone was trying to rape me and threw me out of my car."
Prosecutors during the trial called Lafleur a serial rapist while defense attorneys said the women may have had reasons to exaggerate what happened to them.
After the state rested its case, Lafleur told Judge Robert Wyatt Wednesday that he would not be taking the stand to testify.
Testifying for the defense was Lafleur's brother, Derrick, who testified he saw his brother and one of the accusers hugging and kissing at his mother's house. Derrick said he loved his brother but would not lie for him.
Testimony from sexual assault nurses this week centered on rape kits as well as that there may not always be visible injuries when a person is sexually assaulted.
When asked by the defense if they can know for sure if someone was raped, a nurse said nobody could know for certain and that's not her job.
One woman told jurors this week she lost consciousness during an attack, saying Lafleur choked her, raped her, and forced her to perform oral sex. She testified she kept trying to fight him off and that she bit him to try and get away.
Another woman testified she was 17 when Lafleur raped her for about three hours at a local motel. She said he put his hands around her neck and choked her, telling her if she screamed he would kill her.
Trial is set to resume today.