Yesterday, November 21 the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) concluded a narcotics investigation involving Westlake Police Department Officer Senior Corporal Jason O’Rourke, 39, of Westlake.
Approximately two weeks ago CAT Team detectives received a tip in reference to O’Rourke, who was possibly using and distributing crystal methamphetamines while off-duty.
After the conclusion of the investigation detectives were able to corroborate O’Rourke was in fact, involved in the consumption of crystal methamphetamines while off-duty.
CAT Team detectives obtained a warrant in the amount of $250,000 signed by Judge Clayton Davis for O’Rourke’s arrest.
Detectives along with Lake Charles City Police Department SWAT Team located O’Rourke at his residence, where he was arrested.
After a subsequent search of the home detectives located crystal methamphetamines along with drug paraphernalia inside the home.
He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with malfeasance in office; possession of CDS II; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His total bond, set by Judge Clayton Davis, is $257,000.
Prior to being terminated O’Rourke worked for the Westlake Police Department for 10 years.
“Criminal activity will never be tolerated at our department. CAT Team detectives came to me at the beginning of their investigation and I have fully cooperated and assisted them in any way,” says Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye. “O’Rourke was immediately terminated after his arrest.”