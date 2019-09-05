On Wednesday September 4, 2019, deputies arrested a sex offender for failure to register and notify as a sex offender in violation of 15:542.1.4.
John Claude King Jr., 55, of 1209 Welsh Street, Welsh, La. was arrested in Galveston County Texas on July 2, 2019 for Possession of Marijuana.
Galveston County authorities reported the arrest to Jefferson Davis Sheriff sex offender watch deputies.
On July 11 deputies obtained a warrant for King’s arrest on violation of sex offender registry statutes by being in Texas and not reporting his move to authorities.
King was located Wednesday night and booked into the parish jail with no bond.
King is a Tier 3 registered sex offender.