On October 9, 2019 the Lake Charles Police Department responded to the area of the 600 block of Central Parkway at approximately 9:18 p.m. in reference to gun shots being heard in the neighborhood.
Upon officers arriving in the area they located one subject identified as, Donald Dillon.
Dillon was questioned and admitted to being at University Park and shooting a gun.
The concealed firearm was recovered by officers.
During the course of the investigation, officers were dispatched at approximately 9:30 p.m. to a local hospital in reference to a victim arriving with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Upon officers making contact with the victim, the victim stated that he was at University Park hanging out with friends when a vehicle drove by and began shooting at them.
A second shooting suspect was identified as, Vance Green, 19 years of age of Lake Charles.
This case is still on-going and if anyone has any information that could assist investigators, they are asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department.