On April 5th, 2020 at 5:22 p.m. officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to 2301 21st Street, an assisted living residence, because a subject was attempting to cut himself.
When officers arrived they came into contact with 33-year-old Cortney Nichal Able Jospeh. He was armed with a knife and cutting himself.
Joseph failed to respond to officers’ verbal commands and started to charge the officers with the knife. Officers deployed a taser to stop the attack, however, the taser had no effect on Joseph and he continued attacking the officers.
Officers were able to disarm Joseph of the knife, but not before he injured two officers.
One officer suffered cuts to his hands and the other officer was stabbed in the leg. Both officers went to the hospital for non-life threatening injures, were treated and released.
Joseph remains in the hospital for his self-inflicted injures and mental evaluation.