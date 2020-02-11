WESTLAKE — On Thursday, February 6, 2020 Officer Perez was monitoring traffic on I-10 west bound and observed a blue car traveling at a speed of 68 mph.
Officer Perez conducted a traffic stop on this vehicle occupied by 4 subjects.
After receiving conflicting stories, Officer Perez requested a K-9 for assistance. The K-9 alerted the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
Officers located a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Officer Perez located a large black trash bag with brand new cell phones in original packaging in the trunk.
Officer Perez also located a ski mask under the seat.
All subjects were detained and brought to the Police Department for questioning. Officer Perez was advised that one of the subjects, Darius Castille, had an active felony warrant from Harris County.
Through further investigation, it was learned that the cell phones were stolen from a store in Morrow, Georgia.
Those arrested were 20-year-old [black male] Darius Castille of Richmond, Tx and 23-year-old [black male] Savyon Hamilton of Missouri City, Texas.
Their bonds are set at $330,000.00 each for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.
Arrest warrants were issued for 25-year-old [black male] Kenneth Westbrook of Missouri City, Tx and 23-year-old [black male] Treyvone Bullen of Houston, Tx. Their bonds are set at $330,000.00 each for illegal possession of stolen things.
Investigators learned of their involvement after they were released. If you see these two or know where they are, please call your local law enforcement agency or crime stoppers.