On Thursday June 25, 2020 Jeff Davis deputies were notified that a pursuit was in progress from Lafayette area involving a White GMC Yukon.
The driver was wanted for aggravated assault with a weapon.
During the pursuit Lafayette Sheriff’s office observed the driver throw items out of his vehicle.
Jeff Davis sheriff’s patrol units observed the vehicle west bound on I-10 taking exit 65 onto LA hwy 97.
Deputies observed the driver throw something blue out the vehicle near the Veteran’s home.
The blue item was picked up and identified as a t-shirt wrapped around a Professional Ordnance Carbon 15 .223 pistol.
The weapon was loaded and deputies discovered it was reported as a stolen weapon.
The pursuit continued through the north end of Jennings and back onto I-10 west at speeds over 100 mph.
The chase ended when two 18-wheelers assisted deputies by blocking both westbound lanes and slowing traffic to a stop.
The driver was arrested near milepost 48 on I-10.
The suspect, identified as Joshua Lee Damond, 28, of 103 Claiborne drive, Lafayette was transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail. Damond was booked, and released to Lafayette Sheriff’s Office for their charges.
Damond was charged in Jeff Davis Parish with LARS 32:77 Passing in a no Passing Zone, 14:108.1 Aggravated Flight, 14:69.1 Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, 40:966 Possession of Marijuana, 40:966 Possession of Heroin, 40:1023 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 14:95.1 Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 14:95.E Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a CDS, and Parish Ordinance 9-2 Littering.