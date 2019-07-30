Suspects sought in damage of school
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for the identity of several suspects who burglarized the Alfred M. Barbe High School baseball concession stand and returned days later to vandalize the school.
Spokesperson Kayla Vincent said surveillance footage at the school shows several suspects breaking into the concession stand at about 5 a.m. July 21 and stealing an iPhone. The suspects then entered the school and spray painted several of the walls inside.
Vincent said the suspects returned to the school on July 23 and wrote on numerous desks and destroyed a Promethean board. The suspects caused more than $6,000 worth of damage.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspects seen in these photographs, call 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
Det. John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Bobby Lee Myers Jr., 41, 5609 James Clark Road, Sulphur — drug possession; two counts illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; penalties for stop and yield sign violations; view of windshield/windows obscured; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $33,000.
Robert Paul Doty II, 30, 4012 Wildflower Drive, Sulphur — drug possession; resisting an officer; bicycle lamps, reflectors. Bond: $60,500.
Tracy M. Hebert, 51, 5000 Leon Drive — two counts drug possession. Bond: $6,000.
Cody Ryan Daigle, 31, Church Point — five counts drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
Chasity Ann Cole, 31, 162 Devall Road, Hackberry — three counts drug possession; direct contempt of court; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17. Bond: $26,000.
Demarcus Dewand Poullard, 25, 2703 Hinton St. — domestic abuse battery.
Christopher Brett Lawrence, 27, 709 Elm St., Sulphur — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.
Courtney Rae Fitz Flowers, 28, 5009 Weston Drive, Sulphur — domestic abuse battery.
Ricky Joseph, 43, 106 West 6th St. — operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; turning movements and required signals; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Brandon Casey Navarre, 36, Lafayette — proper equipment required on vehicles; driver must be licensed; drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.
Ricky Lee Nelson Sias, 36, no address — stalking; violations of protective orders.
Chad Edward Deming, 40, 3104 W. Prien Lake Road — failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements. Bond: $20,000.