Edward Covert

 Sulphur PD

On Monday, July 15, 2019, Edward Covert of 5012 Shannon Dr., Sulphur, La. was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile. 

During the investigation detectives with the Sulphur Police Department learned that inappropriate sexual behavior occurred between Covert and a thirteen-year-old female while the female was asleep.

Covert was booked into the Sulphur City Jail on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Canaday set his bond at $250,000.00.

Covert has no prior criminal history.

Sulphur Police Detective Justin Foster is the lead investigator on the case.

