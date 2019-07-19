On Monday, July 15, 2019, Edward Covert of 5012 Shannon Dr., Sulphur, La. was arrested for indecent behavior with a juvenile.
During the investigation detectives with the Sulphur Police Department learned that inappropriate sexual behavior occurred between Covert and a thirteen-year-old female while the female was asleep.
Covert was booked into the Sulphur City Jail on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Canaday set his bond at $250,000.00.
Covert has no prior criminal history.
Sulphur Police Detective Justin Foster is the lead investigator on the case.