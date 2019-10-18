  • Special to the American Press

Should anyone have any suspect information, they are encouraged to contact Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 337.491.1456 x 5322.

Lake Charles Police are investigating a Jugging Burglary & Theft that occurred on October 8, 2019 and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.

On October 8, 2019 the victim withdrew cash from a local bank in the 3700 block of Ryan Street.   

After withdrawing the cash, the victim drove to his home and parked in his driveway. 

The victim was unaware he had been followed from the bank. 

While he assisted his wife getting into their home, the suspects stopped on the street and one of the suspects stole the victim’s wife’s purse containing the cash from his vehicle then fled the area.

Approximately $2,000 in cash and a white purse was stolen.

Please see a video clip that contains the suspect and a suspect vehicle.   

Should anyone have any suspect information, they are encouraged to contact Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 337.491.1456 x 5322.

More from this section

Overnight shootings under investigation

  • Updated
Overnight shootings under investigation

Authorities are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one man dead in Jennings and a 16-year-old facing an attempted murder charge in Welsh.

CPSO searching for theft suspects

  • Updated
CPSO searching for theft suspects

Lake Charles, LA – On Thursday, September 12 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a store on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles in reference to an auto theft. 

CPSO in search of Sulphur armed robbery suspect

CPSO in search of Sulphur armed robbery suspect

Lake Charles – Last night at approximately 10:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a hotel on Ruth Street in Sulphur in reference to an armed robbery. 