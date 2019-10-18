Lake Charles Police are investigating a Jugging Burglary & Theft that occurred on October 8, 2019 and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
On October 8, 2019 the victim withdrew cash from a local bank in the 3700 block of Ryan Street.
After withdrawing the cash, the victim drove to his home and parked in his driveway.
The victim was unaware he had been followed from the bank.
While he assisted his wife getting into their home, the suspects stopped on the street and one of the suspects stole the victim’s wife’s purse containing the cash from his vehicle then fled the area.
Approximately $2,000 in cash and a white purse was stolen.
Please see a video clip that contains the suspect and a suspect vehicle.
Should anyone have any suspect information, they are encouraged to contact Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 337.491.1456 x 5322.