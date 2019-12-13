On December 12, 2019, a joint investigation involving the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and Louisiana State Police resulted in the arrest of Lance Wilson.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office ACT-Team executed a search warrant at Wilson’s Lake Charles residence, 1617 Clover Drive. Wilson was taken into custody without incident.
A search of the residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 7.5 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 14 pints of Promethazine, several Hydrocodone pills and two firearms. The items seized have a street value of approximately $25,000. Detectives also learned one of the firearms seized was reported stolen through the Sulphur Police Department.
Wilson was later transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and booked in on the charges listed below. The total bond amount is still pending.
Lance Wilson (Black / Male, DOB: 5/23/1986)
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana Greater Than 2.5 Pounds
- Possession with Intent to Distribute a Legend Drug
- Possession of CDS II
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile
- Cruelty to Juveniles
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia