On Thursday evening about 7:00 p.m. patrol deputies stopped a white Kia Sorrento for a traffic violation in the Super Foods parking lot on West Plaquemine.
The driver sped away as the deputy was exiting his unit and a pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit lasted over ten minutes and travelled nearly 8 miles before stopping on LA 102.
The driver and passenger fled on foot and were apprehended a short time later. Jennings police assisted in the capture.
A passenger, Kendrick Z Babineaux, 38, of Jennings was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation and parole on a cocaine trafficking charge.
Babineaux has six prior felony violent crime arrests.
The driver, Brian Anthony Paddio, 35, of Harvey, LA was arrested on speeding, stop signs and yield signs, signal by hand and arm or signal lamps, driving under suspension, aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer and criminal trespassing.
This was Paddio’s eleventh arrest to include Jefferson Parish, Calcasieu, Lafayette, and St. Landry.