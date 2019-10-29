Lake Charles – Earlier this morning at approximately 6:40 a.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 100 block of Green Moore Road in Starks in reference to a hit and run.
The initial investigation revealed the driver of a car struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as a small newer model car with small LED lights surrounding the headlights.
The car will have obvious damage to the lower front end.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this hit & run to please call CPSO at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages and there is no further information available at this time.
Next of kin has not been notified so the victim’s name has not been released.
CPSO Sr. Cpl. Cody Fontenot is the lead investigator on this case.