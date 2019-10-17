Overnight shootings under investigation

Authorities are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one man dead in Jennings and a 16-year-old facing an attempted murder charge in Welsh.
Dwight Breaux, 42, of Welsh was fatally shot inside a car on West Street in Jennings around 9 p.m. Wednesday during what police believe was a drug deal.
A three-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle was not injured, according to Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes.
Steven John Edwards, 41, of Jennings has been arrested for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting.
In an unrelated incident, a 16-year-old Welsh man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after shooting at another man inside a vehicle during an altercation at the Pecan Acres Trailer Park off La. 99 in Welsh. The victim was not injured, according to Police Chief Marcus Crochet.
The shooting occurred at 10:30 p.m.
