On Monday, July 13, 2020, at 7:51 p.m., the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the area of 343 Goos Boulevard (McMillian Park) in reference to a shooting.
Upon officer’s arrival, everyone involved in the shooting fled from the scene. Officers located several bullet holes in the recreation center on the park’s property. Officers also located several shell casings in the park.
During the subsequent investigation, officers were able to obtain surveillance of the shooting from July 13 in the park.
This surveillance captures at least two groups shooting at one another. The surveillance captures at least six suspects with guns in the park and at least three of these suspects firing a weapon.
Numerous arrests were made in the above case and press releases were shared about the above. The reason the above information is being shared again is because of what occurs in the text that follows.
On Friday, July 24, 2020, it was learned there was a music video on the internet that had been recorded at McMillan Park.
While viewing the video, detectives discovered that suspects involved in the McMillan Park shooting from July 13 were in the music video.
In the music video there was an adult and numerous juveniles seen brandishing multiple firearms.
During the subsequent investigation and after reviewing surveillance, it was learned the music video was recorded on July 11, 2020.
Detectives were able to identify Adrent Damone Carter, 37, of Westlake, La., among the suspects in the music video in possession of a firearm.
Distinctive markings on the firearms in the music video are known to detectives to be authentic firearms being possessed by Carter and numerous juveniles.
On July 29, 2020, a warrant was obtained for Carter charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and possession of a firearm in a City park.
Judge Michael Canaday signed the warrant and issued a bond of $92,500.
The Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team and detective division located Carter at his residence and arrested him without incident.
Shortly after Carter’s arrest, a 14-year-old juvenile was also arrested without incident and charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm in a City park.
This juvenile was later transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
This investigation continues and when additional information becomes available, it will be released.