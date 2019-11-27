—UPDATED AT 5:20 p.m.—
LACASSINE - A Lacassine man was shot Wednesday after he pointed a gun at police responding to an illegal discharge of a firearm call at a residence just north of Lacassine.
The injured man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to an area hospital by Med Express where he was listed in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery Wednesday, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.
Sheriff deputies and a state trooper responded to a residence on La. 101 around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call of shots being fired outside a residence, Ivey said.
When officer’s arrived they learned that the man had fired shots inside the trailer with his wife inside, ivey said. The wife left the residence and went to a neighbor’s home where she called 911.
When police arrived the man came out of the trailer and pointed a gun at them and was shot by a deputy.
The name of the deputy has not been released pending an investigation by State Police.
Charges against the man are pending further investigation.
Since the shooting involved a deputy, Sheriff Ivey Woods has requested that State Police conduct the investigation.