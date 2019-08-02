On July 26, 2019 at approximately 4:38 pm, the Lake Charles City Police responded to a disturbance that occurred in the 1400 block of North Simmons Street.
During the investigation officers obtained video footage that showed the person in the attached pictures committing a battery against another person.
This person sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Presently, the Lake Charles City Police Department still has not been able to identify this person and is asking assistance from the public.
If you have any information or can identify this person in the attached photographs, please contact the Lake Charles City Police at 337-491-1311 or Detective Larry Newingham 337-491-5312.