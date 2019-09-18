Suspects at large graphic
American Press

On September 17, 2019 the Lake Charles Police Department responded to a local Chase Bank regarding an attempted theft of an ATM machine.   

When officers arrived at the location they found a white Dodge Pickup with a chain attached to the truck and the ATM machine. 

The ATM had been removed from its concrete slab but was still on the property. 

No currency appeared to be removed. 

The unknown suspects responsible for this incident had fled the location prior to officer’s arrival.  

The vehicle used in this crime had previously been reported stolen from Sweeny, Texas. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

The public is asked to contact the Lake Charles Police Department or Crime Stoppers if they have any information that could assist in this investigation. 

