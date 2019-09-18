Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.