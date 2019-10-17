Jewel Humphrey

Jewel Humphrey

 LCPD

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:08 AM, the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the 1900 block of Tousand Street in reference to a disturbance that was domestic in nature. 

Upon arrival and during the course of the investigation, it was learned that Robbie Gayle Vital, 38, of Lake Charles, sustained injuries that subsequently had her transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Jewel Humphrey, 30, of Lake Charles was placed under arrest and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder. 

On Wednesday evening, October 16, 2019, Ms. Vital expired in a local hospital as a result of the injuries she sustained the day before. 

The charges against Humphrey have been upgraded to 2nd degree murder and domestic abuse with child endangerment. 

Judge Guy Bradberry signed the warrant and issued a bond of $1.45 million.

Officer Joshua Ewing is the initial reporting Officer.

Evidence Officer Jessica Single processed the scene.

Detective Colby Thompson is the lead investigator.

The Lake Charles Police Department has investigated 11 homicides in 2019.     

More from this section

Overnight shootings under investigation

  • Updated
Overnight shootings under investigation

Authorities are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left one man dead in Jennings and a 16-year-old facing an attempted murder charge in Welsh.

CPSO searching for theft suspects

  • Updated
CPSO searching for theft suspects

Lake Charles, LA – On Thursday, September 12 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a store on Highway 90 East in Lake Charles in reference to an auto theft. 

CPSO in search of Sulphur armed robbery suspect

CPSO in search of Sulphur armed robbery suspect

Lake Charles – Last night at approximately 10:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a hotel on Ruth Street in Sulphur in reference to an armed robbery. 