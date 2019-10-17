On Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 12:08 AM, the Lake Charles Police Department was assigned to the 1900 block of Tousand Street in reference to a disturbance that was domestic in nature.
Upon arrival and during the course of the investigation, it was learned that Robbie Gayle Vital, 38, of Lake Charles, sustained injuries that subsequently had her transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Jewel Humphrey, 30, of Lake Charles was placed under arrest and charged with attempted 2nd degree murder.
On Wednesday evening, October 16, 2019, Ms. Vital expired in a local hospital as a result of the injuries she sustained the day before.
The charges against Humphrey have been upgraded to 2nd degree murder and domestic abuse with child endangerment.
Judge Guy Bradberry signed the warrant and issued a bond of $1.45 million.
Officer Joshua Ewing is the initial reporting Officer.
Evidence Officer Jessica Single processed the scene.
Detective Colby Thompson is the lead investigator.
The Lake Charles Police Department has investigated 11 homicides in 2019.