Lake Charles Police arrested eight people Thursday morning allegedly involved in the attempted theft of an ATM machine.
According to a news release from Lt. Jeffrey Keenum with the Lake Charles Police Department, police were called to the 4100 block of Nelson Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to an attempted theft of an ATM machine.
"During the course of the investigation, numerous patrol officers, SWAT officers, detectives, and with the assistance of the Louisiana State Police, eight arrests were made," Keenum said. "All arrested suspects provided Houston addresses."
All suspects were charged with attempted theft, theft of a motor vehicle, and racketeering. Judge Michael Canaday issued a bond of $1.325 million for each person.
Those arrested were Reginald Simmons, 21; Quaylon Brown, 28; Rodney Hill, 19; Don Tyrone Jr., 24; A'jae Carr, 25; Javarion Davis, 29; Harold Oliver, 32; and Jamaul Hunt, 24.
Prior to these arrests, the Lake Charles Police Department has investigated five ATM related incidents since Sept. 17, according to Keenum.
Those with information about ATM thefts are encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Kirt Farquhar at 337-491-1456, extension 5322, or Detective Sgt. Kevin Hoover at 337-491-1456, extension 5324.