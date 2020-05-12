Lake Charles – On January 28 the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to suspicious ATM withdrawals and fraudulent transactions from the victim’s account.
During the investigation detectives learned a family member, Larry D. Lacey, Jr., 36, Lake Charles, took the victim’s debit card and made fraudulent withdrawals and purchases totaling approximately $1,300 since December 2019.
On April 30 after further investigation Judge David Ritchie signed a warrant in the amount of $15,000 for Lacey’s arrest.
On May 6 he was located at the victim’s residence and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with identity theft over $1,000 when the victim is over the age of 60 or has a disability.
He was released on bond the following day.
CPSO Detective Bradley Grant is the lead investigator on this case.