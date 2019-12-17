Lake Charles, LA – On December 16, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a 15-year-old girl being videotaped without her knowledge.
The investigation revealed Damon P. Lechtenburg, 46, Lake Charles, placed cameras in the girl’s bedroom and bathroom.
When detectives questioned Lechtenburg he advised he had been videotaping the girl since July. He also advised detectives he saved the videos along with some still shot photographs on his computer.
He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with pornography involving juveniles; video voyeurism; and obscenity.
His bond has not yet been set.
CPSO Detective James Jones is the lead investigator on this case.