Lake Charles – On April 17, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding Bennie F. Norris, 74, Lake Charles, having inappropriate sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl. 

The following day when detectives spoke with Norris he advised he had inappropriately touched the girl approximately six times since the beginning of April. 

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 6 counts of molestation of a juvenile. 

Judge Michael Canaday set his bond at $450,000. 

CPSO Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.

