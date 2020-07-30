Lake Charles – On July 29, 2020, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by Lake Charles Police Department (LCPD) to investigate a shooting incident involving their officers.
The preliminary investigation revealed LCPD officers responded to an alleged carjacking at about 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Shattuck Street and O’Brien Street in Lake Charles. Officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in the 1000 block of 13th Street after the suspect crashed into a house.
The suspect was in possession of a firearm. Officers discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.