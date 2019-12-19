Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. Jeff Davis deputies were successful in locating and apprehending the last of the seven escapees from the Acadiana Center for Youth, in Bunkie, LA.
The seven juveniles escaped on November 17, 2019.
Deputies received information that the 17-year-old male was hiding at 1014 McKinley street, Apt. B in Jennings.
Detectives, patrol deputies, and Jennings Police located the juvenile hiding under a bed in the residence.
Two adult males found at the residence had denied knowing the juvenile, or that he was inside the residence.
Hakeem Trashaune Gloston, 18, of 103 Merry street, Jennings was arrested for accessory after the fact to simple escape, obstruction of justice and possession of a legend drug without prescription.
Darrell Eugene Rigmaiden, 49, of 802 West Clara street, Welsh was arrested for accessory after the fact to simple escape, obstruction of justice, possession of a legend drug without prescription and possession of CDS I Marijuana.