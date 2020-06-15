On June 12, Lake Charles Police responded to a call of an auto theft at 2800 Derek Drive (Lowe’s).
When officers arrived they were advised by the victim that while she was in her vehicle waiting for her husband to come out of the store a young male came up to the vehicle and began knocking on the door.
The victim stated at first she thought it was an employee of the store so she unlocked the vehicle doors.
Once the doors where unlocked the subject got into the vehicle and demanded that the victim exit. The victim was able take her personal items off the seat and ran.
The suspect pulled off in the vehicle.
Approximately one hour later Orange County Police Department located the stolen vehicle which had been involved in a crash.
The driver was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile.
The juvenile faces criminal charges in Orange, Texas and in Lake Charles for the carjacking.
Sgt. Joe Savoie and Det. Chad Smith are investigating.