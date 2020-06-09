On Monday, June 8, 2020 Jeff Davis deputies executed an arrest warrant for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment. The warrant was issued for an incident occurring in a vehicle while traveling on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
The victim reported that she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he struck her several times while he was driving on Interstate 10.
When deputies spoke with the victim, they observed bruises to her face and busted blood vessels in her left eye.
The victim stated her boyfriend refused to stop and let her out of the vehicle and held her for approximately 40 minutes before she was able to jump out of the vehicle.
Deputies were unable to locate the suspect until the next day.
Matthew James Alexander, 38, of 1437 Theo Road, Jennings was arrested by deputies at his residence on Monday.
Alexander is held in the parish jail with no bond.