On Monday, June 8, 2020 Jeff Davis deputies executed an arrest warrant for domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment. The warrant was issued for an incident occurring in a vehicle while traveling on Interstate 10 in Jeff Davis Parish on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

The victim reported that she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he struck her several times while he was driving on Interstate 10. 

When deputies spoke with the victim, they observed bruises to her face and busted blood vessels in her left eye.

The victim stated her boyfriend refused to stop and let her out of the vehicle and held her for approximately 40 minutes before she was able to jump out of the vehicle. 

Deputies were unable to locate the suspect until the next day. 

Matthew James Alexander

Matthew James Alexander

Matthew James Alexander, 38, of 1437 Theo Road, Jennings was arrested by deputies at his residence on Monday. 

Alexander is held in the parish jail with no bond.

More from this section

CPSO arrests four in connection with home invasion, rape

+4
CPSO arrests four in connection with home invasion, rape

Lake Charles – On April 4 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in South Lake Charles after receiving a call from an alarm company in reference to a panic alarm being activated at the residence. 

Two LCPD officers injured on service call

Two LCPD officers injured on service call

On April 5th, 2020 at 5:22 p.m. officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responded to 2301 21st Street, an assisted living residence, because a subject was attempting to cut himself.