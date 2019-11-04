On October 31, 2019 deputies received a 911 call that a white male was running down the middle of the roadway screaming.
Deputies were attempting to locate the individual when they were flagged down by a resident who reported the male was hiding under the front of a vehicle at 516 Naebers Street in Welsh.
Deputies apprehended the male subject, identified as Dakota Tre Miguez, 24, of 213 Love Street, Welsh.
Miguez admitted to acting out because he had smoked “Mojo”, a synthetic marijuana.
He was charged with criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.