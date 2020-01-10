Glen Dale Doucet, Jr.

JENNINGS — On January 9, 2020, Jefferson Davis Parish deputies arrested a registered sex offender for failure to register and report new residence. 

Glen Dale Doucet, Jr., 54, of 1115 Clara Street, Jennings was arrested on warrants for parole violation and failure to register new residence address. 

On December 16, 2019 State probation and parole officers attempted to serve a warrant on Doucet at his residence at 1115 Clara Street, Jennings. 

Doucet fled on foot and stayed away from the residence. 

Deputies obtained a warrant for failure to register after the three day limit required by law when Doucet didn’t return to the residence and didn’t report in to authorities. 

