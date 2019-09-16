On Sunday night, September 15, 2019 deputies were stopped at the McDonald’s in Jennings.
Deputies observed two males move behind the building into the bushes.
Deputies approached the two and questioned them on their activities.
Both males were sweating profusely and were hesitant in answering deputies.
One of the males was found to be in possession of a syringe and needle along with a small green ziplock bag containing heroin.
Joshua Blake Guidry, 34, of 1310 Myers Road, Jennings was arrested and booked into the parish jail on possession of CDS I Heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.