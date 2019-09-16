Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.