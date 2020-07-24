On Thursday, July 23, 2020, deputies received a suspicious vehicle call in the area of Hwy 101 and US 165.
When deputies arrived they discovered a disabled vehicle loaded with cut copper wire.
Deputies approached the residence at Hwy 101 and observed a white female running away.
Deputies observed the residence appeared to be abandoned, with no electricity or water.
Deputies found the female and a male hiding in the wooded area.
Detectives were called out to the scene to investigate.
Several copper thefts have been reported in the area involving electric well pumps and radio towers.
Deputies questioned the two individuals found in the wooded area and they admitted to theft of the copper wire.
During a search of the vehicle and camper, drugs were discovered also.
Kevin Dale Wilkinson, 32, of 13040 Hwy 101 Lacassine and Kamlin Rae Cogswell, 29, of 13040 Hwy 101 Lacassine were arrested on charges of felony theft, possession of a controlled substance Sch. II, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property.
Wilkinson also had an outstanding warrant for violation of protective order. Cogswell was arrested on outstanding warrant for criminal damage to property.