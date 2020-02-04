On Monday, February 3, 2020, a detective with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 near Iowa, LA, for multiple traffic violations.
During the traffic stop the detective detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the passenger compartment of the vehicle.
Due to the odor of marijuana and other factors observed by the detective, a search of the occupants and vehicle was conducted.
A search of the passenger led to the discovery of approximately 1,100 suspected Ecstasy/MDMA tablets, 3 Oxycodone tablets, 4 Hydrocodone tablets, 2 Adderall tablets, and 2 Soma tablets.
The passenger was identified as Bobby Lee Castle, 20, of Houma, LA.
Castle was arrested and charged with Possession w/intent to distribute CDS I, Possession of CDS II (4 Counts), and Possession of CDS IV.
No bond has been set at this time.