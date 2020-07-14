Lake Charles, LA – On May 1 at approximately 6:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection of W. Houston River Road and Jeffrey Lane in Sulphur in reference to a hit and run.
When deputies arrived they learned a hay bale had fallen off a trailer, striking a pedestrian and causing serious injuries.
The victim, Ernest Domingue, 74, Sulphur, was transported to a local hospital and on July 7 she died from the injuries she sustained in the accident.
The investigation revealed a truck pulling a trailer loaded with two round bales of hay, was traveling westbound on W. Houston River Road.
When the truck neared the intersection at Jeffrey Lane the load shifted and the hay bales, which were not properly secured, fell off the trailer.
The truck is described as a black Dodge, four door, 3500 dually pickup truck pulling a tandem axle, 18 to 20 foot trailer.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this hit and run to call CPSO at 491-3605.
CPSO Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech is the lead investigator on this case.