The Lake Charles Police Department has possessed an outstanding warrant for Darterious “Phat Daddy” Bartie, since February 2019, for a shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive.
This outstanding warrant was for possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. The bond for this outstanding warrant is $50,000.
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at approximately 6:30 PM, Lake Charles Police Department detectives Joey Romero and William Loving observed Bartie and others in the 1900 block of Prejean Drive.
Detectives attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle in which Bartie was an occupant. The vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a high speed pursuit in south Lake Charles.
During the pursuit, occupants of the vehicle discarded numerous items that were later recovered. Among the items recovered were narcotics, a firearm, and counterfeit money. This pursuit eventually ended without further incident in Cameron Parish.
Numerous Lake Charles Police Department Officers assisted in this pursuit. The Calcasieu and Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Offices also assisted in this pursuit.
Dyllan Anthony Levy, 18, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an Officer, monetary instrument abuse, possession of CDS Schedule 2, and possession of marijuana. No bond has been set at this time.
Tyrone Devonte Simien, 23, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with monetary instrument abuse, 2 counts of possession of CDS Schedule 2, and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. No bond has been set at this time.
In addition to the charges on the aforementioned warrant, Darterious Kemon Bartie, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with monetary instrument abuse, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of CDS Schedule 2, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies. No bond has been set on these additional charges.