On Tuesday, July 28, 2020 deputies patrolling the parish observed a white Kia traveling at a high rate of speed on Monger Road and turning onto Berken Road.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle near Hwy 1126 when the driver of the Kia lost control and left the roadway. The driver quickly turned around and drove towards the patrol unit.
Deputies made evasive moves to prevent a crash with the Kia and the driver again accelerated to a high speed in excess of 80 miles per hour.
The vehicle turned on Racca Road and was blocked in by additional units that responded. The driver was forced to stop near Racca Road and Hwy 26.
The driver refused to exit the vehicle and fought with deputies.
A taser was deployed and the driver was removed from the vehicle.
Drugs were found on the ground under the driver. The deputies found Oxycodone and marijuana.
The driver, Brian Anthony Paddio, 36, of Jennings was arrested and booked on charges of careless operation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer, possession of CDS I (Marijuana), possession of CDS II with intent to distribute (Oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.