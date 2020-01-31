Lake Charles, LA — On Sunday, January 26 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence off Highway 90 in Lake Charles in reference to a stolen car.
The following day deputies received another complaint of a truck that had been stolen from a business on Nelson Road in Lake Charles on Sunday. During the initial investigation into the two complaints detectives learned Dylan S. Dowd, 27, Grand Chenier, LA, was possibly responsible for stealing both vehicles.
On Monday, January 27 while attempting to locate Dowd, detectives along with CPSO CDU (Crime Deterrent Unit) deputies located the stolen car at a residence on Hickory Drive in Lake Charles.
When detectives attempted to recover the vehicle Dowd fled the scene; they attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful.
During the recovery of the stolen car detectives located several tools inside the car, that had been reported stolen with the truck from the business on Nelson Road.
The stolen truck was also located on Monday, abandoned in a field in Lebleu Settlement.
On Tuesday, January 28 at approximately 6:50 a.m. CPSO deputies responded to a business on Highway 3059 in Lake Charles in reference to a truck that had been stolen.
During further investigation detectives obtained video surveillance from the business, which showed Dowd entering several trucks on the property and then stealing one.
A short time later it was learned the stolen truck was last seen in the area of Country Club Road and Lake Street in Lake Charles; detectives subsequently located Dowd along with the stolen truck at a gas station in the area.
When Dowd observed deputies he fled on foot, but after a brief foot pursuit he was apprehended.
During his arrest, deputies were advised by a witness they observed Dowd throw something on top the roof of a business nearby.
When deputies searched the roof, they located a handgun. Dowd was also in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Dowd was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 2 counts of simple burglary; illegal possession of a stolen vehicle; criminal trespass; criminal damage to property less than $1,000; flight from an officer; possession of CDS II; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and theft less than $1,000.
Dowd also had active warrants through the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted theft less than $25,000; theft from $1,000 to $5,000; and theft less than $1,000; after three investigations revealed he was breaking into gaming machines on separate occasions between December and January.
He also had an active warrant from Lake Charles Police Department along with a probation detainer.
Dowd’s total bond is set at $90,000.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.
CPSO Vehicle Crimes Investigation Unit Detective Hollan Dyer is the lead investigator on this case.