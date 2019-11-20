Lake Charles, LA — On Friday, August 30 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Vehicle Crimes detectives were dispatched to a restaurant on South Cities Service Highway in Sulphur in reference to a vehicle burglary where the window of a truck had been shattered.
During the investigation it was learned nothing had been taken but the victim’s belongings were thrown around inside the truck.
It was also learned the victim had just left a bank in Sulphur after making a withdrawal, but had not left the money inside the truck when he entered the restaurant.
After further investigation CPSO detectives were able to pull surveillance at the bank and sent out a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) to other law enforcement agencies to try to identify the woman in the surveillance video.
It is believed after the victim made a withdrawal from the bank, the woman in the surveillance video followed him from the bank to the restaurant parking lot in an attempt to steal the money by breaking into his truck, also known as jugging.
Detectives were later contacted by detectives with the McNeese Police Department in reference to a similar case they are working that occurred in Lake Charles.
After comparing surveillance photographs with those from the McNeese Police Department detectives believe it is the same suspect responsible.
Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the woman seen in the photographs, or anyone with information about these incidents, to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605.
CPSO Detective Austin Pelloquin is the lead investigator on this case, along with the assistance of Detective Erin Willis with the McNeese Police Department.