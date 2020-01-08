Lake Charles, LA – On January 5 at approximately 10:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Sam’s Cove in Westlake in reference to a theft.
When deputies arrived they learned a short time earlier, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an unknown man broke into a gaming machine, gaining access to the cash box located inside, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.
Detectives were able to view surveillance footage at the business and obtained a photograph of the suspect.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the man seen in the photograph; anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect shown is asked to call CPSO at 491-3605.
CPSO Detective Mike Conner is the lead investigator on this case.