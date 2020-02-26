Lake Charles, LA — On February 17 a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to a business on Easy Street in Lake Charles in reference to a property damage complaint.
During the investigation detectives reviewed surveillance footage at the business and learned on February 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m. two suspects entered the business, which is currently under construction.
Once inside the business the suspects caused over $10,000 worth of damage. The suspects also spray painted and damaged an enclosed trailer, which was located inside.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspects seen in the photographs.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CPSO lead Detective Randall Gibbons at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.