Lake Charles, LA — On March 22 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives were investigating the escape of two juvenile boys from Boys Village located in Lake Charles.
After detectives located one of the juveniles and interviewed him he stated he was in a relationship with an employee at Boys Village, Ivella M. Braxton, 31, 8559 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles, and had been since June 2018.
The boy advised detectives he had sexual intercourse with her 4 times since their relationship started.
The boy also told detectives after he escaped from Boys’ Village, Braxton had picked him up twice and they engaged in sexual intercourse.
On April 1 Judge Clayton Davis signed a warrant in the amount of $105,000 for her arrest.
She was located on April 2 and arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She is charged with 4 counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; malfeasance in office sexual conduct prohibited with a prisoner; and accessory after the fact.
On July 2 CPSO detectives received information that Braxton had sexual intercourse with another juvenile, who is 14 years old, sometime in February while he was housed at Boys Village.
On July 3 Judge Guy Bradberry signed a warrant in the amount of $400,000 for charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile; and malfeasance in office sexual conduct prohibited with a prisoner.
Braxton was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on July 9.
CPSO Detective Larry Cormier is the lead investigator on this case.