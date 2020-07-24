Lake Charles — Last night at approximately 11:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a man in the roadway near the intersection of Opelousas Street and Ange Street in Lake Charles.

When deputies arrived they located, Anthony J. Bennett, 53, Lake Charles, lying in the middle of the roadway. 

Deputies immediately rendered aid and Bennett was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide; however, it is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation. 

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information on this case to please call CPSO at 491-3605.             

CPSO Detective Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case.

More from this section

CPSO investigates homicide

  • Updated
CPSO investigates homicide

Lake Charles — Last night at approximately 11:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a man in the roadway near the intersection of Opelousas Street and Ange Street in Lake Charles.

Pedestrian struck, killed in late night hit-and-run

  • Updated
Pedestrian struck, killed in late night hit-and-run

On Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11:18 p.m., Lake Charles Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Louisiana Highway 14 and Interstate 210 in reference to an auto-pedestrian crash underneath the overpass. 

Sulphur burglaries lead to arrest of Iowa man

  • Updated
Sulphur burglaries lead to arrest of Iowa man

Lake Charles, LA — On June 15 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a mobile home park off Patton Street in Sulphur in reference to several complaints of residential burglaries that had occurred the previous night. 