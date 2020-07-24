CPSO investigates homicide

Lake Charles — Last night at approximately 11:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a man in the roadway near the intersection of Opelousas Street and Ange Street in Lake Charles.
When deputies arrived they located, Anthony J. Bennett, 53, Lake Charles, lying in the middle of the roadway.
Deputies immediately rendered aid and Bennett was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The death is being investigated as a homicide; however, it is in the very preliminary stages of the investigation.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information on this case to please call CPSO at 491-3605.
CPSO Detective Michelle Robinson is the lead investigator on this case.