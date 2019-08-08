Lake Charles, LA — On August 5 at approximately 8:00 a.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Wayne’s Bar and Deli on Hwy 27 in Sulphur in reference to a burglary.
When deputies arrived they learned, earlier that morning, suspects cut a hole in the exterior wall of the business, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, to gain access in the video poker room.
Once inside, the suspects destroyed three poker machines and gained access to the cash boxes located inside the machines.
After further investigation and viewing surveillance footage at the business detectives were able to identify three suspects responsible; Oda Soileau, III, 48, Kelley K. Finney, 42, both of 2416 Drum Drive, and Robert R. Kilgore, II, 39, 2307 Salmon Street, all of Lake Charles.
On August 8, Soileau and Finney were arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
The same day Judge Robert Wyatt signed a warrant in the amount of $110,000 for Kilgore’s arrest.
They are all charged with criminal damage to property over $50,000; simple burglary; and theft from $1,000 to $5,000.
Judge Robert Wyatt set Soileau’s bond at $110,000 and Finney’s bond at $60,000.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kilgore is asked to contact Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605.
CPSO Detective Randall Gibbons is the lead investigator on this case.