Lake Charles – Last night at approximately 10:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a hotel on Ruth Street in Sulphur in reference to an armed robbery.
The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the hotel with a gun and demanded money from an employee. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash along with other items and detectives believe he fled the area on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male with braids, wearing a turquoise and gray shirt or jacket, blue jeans with holes and black tennis shoes.
If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.
CPSO Detective Keeba Barber is the lead investigator on this case.