Lake Charles, LA – On January 25 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint in reference to money being fraudulently withdrawn out of a victim’s bank account.
Upon further investigation detectives learned on January 17 the suspect made a fraudulent withdrawal, totaling $1,700 from a bank in Moss Bluff.
Detectives were able to obtain surveillance photos from the bank and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying the woman and SUV seen in the photographs.
Anyone with information regarding the theft or the suspect are asked to call CPSO lead Detective Edward Curol at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.