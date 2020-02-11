Lake Charles – On February 2 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a business on North Beglis Parkway in Sulphur in reference to a burglary and theft.
During the initial investigation deputies learned earlier the same morning, at approximately 4:00 a.m. two unknown men gained access into the business by shattering the front door.
Deputies viewed surveillance footage from the business and observed the men steal approximately $7,000 worth of tools and generators and load it into the trunk of a car.
If anyone has any information regarding this theft or can identify the suspects or car seen in the photographs contact CPSO lead detective Freddie Powell at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.