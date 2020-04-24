Lake Charles, LA – On April 16 at approximately 9:00 p.m. the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a residence on Custer Drive in Vinton in reference to an armed robbery. 

During the initial investigation, deputies learned Michael C. Red, 18, 1242 Kellogg Road, DeQuincy, and Shyheim Graham, 23, 1605 Goodwin Street, Vinton, entered the victim’s home armed with a firearm and robbed him. 

It was also discovered a third suspect, Joshua L. Pratt, 17, 2264 Hillary Drive, Vinton, picked up the suspects after the robbery and fled the area. 

Later the same day, after further investigation, Judge Michael Canaday signed warrants for the arrests of Red, Graham and Pratt in the amount of $225,000 each, for armed robbery; armed robbery with a firearm; home invasion; and 2 counts of theft of a firearm. 

Detectives located Pratt the same day, at which time he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. 

On April 22, Graham turned himself in to detectives at CPSO, at which time he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. 

Detectives are currently searching for Red and asks if anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call CPSO at (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

CPSO Detective Michael Miller is the lead investigator on this case.

