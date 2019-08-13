Lake Charles, LA — On August 1 Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a business on Easy Street in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary and theft.
During the initial investigation detectives learned the theft occurred on July 29 around 3:45 a.m. Detectives viewed video surveillance which showed a truck driving into the gate at the business and the driver exit the truck and cut the lock, gaining access to the property. The driver then backed up near a storage shed, where he stole over $14,000 worth of tools.
The truck, which was pulling a small trailer, is described as a white four door Dodge with a spare tire on the rear driver’s side. If anyone has any information regarding the theft or can identity the truck seen in this photograph, please contact CPSO at 491-3605.
CPSO Detective John Coffman is the lead investigator on this case.