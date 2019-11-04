Lake Charles, LA – On October 31 at approximately 6:40 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Sulphur in reference to cruelty to juveniles.
When deputies arrived they spoke with the victim who stated her mother, Monica L. Juarez, 34, Sulphur, hit her in the forehead with her fist during an argument. Deputies observed a raised knot on the victim’s head.
When detectives spoke with Juarez she advised detectives there was a verbal argument that turned into a physical altercation between her and the 12 year old victim. Juarez also told detectives she pulled the girl’s hair during the altercation.
Juarez was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to juveniles.
She was released the following day on a $1,500 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt.
CPSO Deputy Blake Miller is the arresting deputy and CPSO Detective Monte Gentry is the lead investigator on this case.