Lake Charles – On August 15 at approximately 3:00 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call in reference to a 2-year-old boy in the middle of the road on Nichols Street in Vinton.
The caller advised dispatchers that the boy, who was in the road for an unknown amount of time, was brought back to his home by a witness.
Upon arrival deputies located the child’s mother, Anastasia J. Waddell, 34, Vinton, who was passed out in a chair in the living room.
Deputies observed what is believed to be synthetic marijuana in Waddell’s lap.
Deputies were able to wake up Waddell at which time a search of the home revealed additional illegal narcotics along with drug paraphernalia.
Waddell was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with child desertion; illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile; illegal possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of synthetic marijuana; and possession of CDS IV.
Her bond is still pending.