Lake Charles, LA — On August 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint regarding Kevin W. Richey, 38, Starks, having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl in January.
When detectives spoke with Richey he confirmed he had sexual intercourse with the girl on numerous occasions, some of which were in a different state.
Richey was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated crime against nature.
Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $350,000.
CPSO Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.