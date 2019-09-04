Kevin W. Richey

Kevin W. Richey

 CPSO

Lake Charles, LA — On August 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives received a complaint regarding Kevin W. Richey, 38, Starks, having sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl in January. 

When detectives spoke with Richey he confirmed he had sexual intercourse with the girl on numerous occasions, some of which were in a different state.

Richey was arrested and booked in the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated crime against nature. 

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $350,000.

CPSO Detective Kara Adams is the lead investigator on this case.

